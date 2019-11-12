Vindheim replaces Aarskog as head of "world's largest" seafood firm

“I am delighted that Ivan has taken on this challenge. We have had a thorough recruitment process where the board has been looking for the best candidate to lead Mowi going forward. Ivan has a strong commercial track-record and has the best qualifications for delivering on our corporate strategy. He also represents continuity,” says chairman of the board, Ole-Eirik Lerøy.

Vindheim (48) has been Mowi’s CFO since 2012. He has extensive experience from the seafood industry and has held various executive positions including being the CFO of Lerøy Seafood. Vindheim holds an MSc in Business and an MBA from the Norwegian School of Economics, and he is also a State Authorized Public Accountant and Certified European Financial Analyst.



“I am honoured to be given the opportunity to lead Mowi together with more than 14,500 highly competent colleagues. It is with humbleness I take on this task. Mowi is the leading global aquaculture company and we have many opportunities ahead of us. The board’s strategy for Mowi of being a leading integrated seafood provider remains unchanged, and together with the rest of the organisation I look forward to continuing to make Mowi a stronger company and execute on our strategy. Alf-Helge has been a great leader and colleague over the years and I would also like to take the opportunity to thank him for making such a valuable contribution,” says Vindheim.

Aarskog has been CEO of Mowi since 19 July 2010 and has been instrumental in positioning it as the world’s leading seafood company. Some of the key achievements during his leadership have been the creation of Mowi’s own fish feed operations, significant growth in value-added processing, substantial farming volume growth and most recently the launch of the company’s branding strategy. During this period, Mowi has delivered impressive shareholder returns.

“I am very pleased that Ivan takes over the helm and I would like to congratulate the board on making an excellent hire. The recruitment of an internal candidate also ensures continuity and should reassure everyone associated with the company that the business is in the most capable hands. I would like to thank all of my colleagues over the years for your passion and inspiration, and I wish you the best of luck in continuing to ‘Lead the Blue Revolution’,” says Aarskog.

